Raymond James & Associates Buys 800 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prothena were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Prothena by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Prothena by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Prothena by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

PRTA opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $571,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,519 shares of company stock worth $1,620,610. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

