Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 333.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,392,000.

BNDW opened at $77.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.03 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.043 per share. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.21%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

