Raymond James & Associates Has $303,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period.

BSCT opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

