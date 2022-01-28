Raymond James & Associates Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

SFIX opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $109.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269 and have sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

