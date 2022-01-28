Raymond James & Associates Has $337,000 Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Deluxe were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 62.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $28.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. Deluxe’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

