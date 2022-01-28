Raymond James & Associates Has $346,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 458,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 754,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 19.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 32,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 670 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMJ opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

