Raymond James & Associates Has $350,000 Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 74.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279,330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Banco Santander were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

