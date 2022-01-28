Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,373 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $1,350,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market cap of $842.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.39. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

SDC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

