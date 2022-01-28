Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,839 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLL opened at $72.67 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.