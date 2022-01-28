Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kforce by 120.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 74.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kforce by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kforce by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.14. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

