Raymond James Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$415.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$410.38 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.00.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$73.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$64.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 47.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

