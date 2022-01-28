Raymond James Lowers Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target to C$53.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James to C$53.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.08.

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$41.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$39.24 and a twelve month high of C$62.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.01%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

