Raymond James Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $126.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.76.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $101.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.19. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

