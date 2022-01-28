Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $100.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.36.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.97. 44,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 135,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 655,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,454,000 after buying an additional 186,688 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.