RBO & Co. LLC Has $16.80 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises 2.9% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Equifax worth $16,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Equifax by 126.5% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Equifax by 1.6% during the third quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 286,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Equifax by 30.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Equifax by 100.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,265,000 after acquiring an additional 115,340 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.18.

EFX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.30 and a 200-day moving average of $268.09. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

