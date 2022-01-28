RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 317079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $33,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 926,385 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 899,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $751.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

