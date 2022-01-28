ReddCoin Trading Up 7% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $24.99 million and $28,652.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,992.29 or 1.00024981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00077112 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00251945 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00160052 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.15 or 0.00330274 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000707 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

