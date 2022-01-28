Redpanda Earth Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $190,836.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.67 or 0.06774516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,815.25 or 1.00044153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052114 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

