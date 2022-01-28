Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,097 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $118,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $608.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

