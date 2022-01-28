Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,714 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

