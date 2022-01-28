Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

RGLS stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.97. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

