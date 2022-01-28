Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
RGLS stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.97. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
