Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to post ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the lowest is ($1.88). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($6.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

Several research firms have issued reports on RLMD. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.51.

NASDAQ:RLMD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. 125,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,919. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $462.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

