Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Relx by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

