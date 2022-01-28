Renew (LON:RNWH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RNWH. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.39) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.14) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 775 ($10.46).

Renew stock opened at GBX 740.36 ($9.99) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 805. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 410.25 ($5.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 889 ($11.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. The stock has a market cap of £583.87 million and a PE ratio of 18.93.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

