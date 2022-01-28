Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.32.

Shares of REGI opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,003,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

