Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.32.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

