Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PB. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

PB stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7,141.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

