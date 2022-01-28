Research Analysts Set Expectations for National Bank Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. National Bank’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NBHC stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in National Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in National Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

