ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Announces Earnings Results

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMD opened at $224.89 on Friday. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $392,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock worth $13,685,962. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

