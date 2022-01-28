ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $270.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $260.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.13.

NYSE RMD opened at $224.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.00. ResMed has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $392,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock worth $13,685,962. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

