ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Weak Earnings

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $211.93 and last traded at $211.93. 2,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 532,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.89.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock worth $13,685,962. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Amundi purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $188,309,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $73,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,699,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

