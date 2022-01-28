Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 1,106 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,974 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,775,000 after purchasing an additional 128,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.54.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $296.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.81 and a 200-day moving average of $291.44. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $158.37 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.