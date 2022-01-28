Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 30 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $393.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

