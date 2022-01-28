Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,398,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,220,000 after acquiring an additional 787,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,145,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $251.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $268.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

