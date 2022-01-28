Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,723,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.65.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $187.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.21 and a 200-day moving average of $211.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $159.80 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

