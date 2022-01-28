Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 88 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 15.9% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $205.08 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.78 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.97.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

