Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in General Mills by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,471,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,856,000 after purchasing an additional 657,926 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.