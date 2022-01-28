Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $145,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $311.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $241.88 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

