Reviewing iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Marqeta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 1.32 -$12.62 million ($0.07) -50.71 Marqeta $290.29 million 19.13 -$47.69 million N/A N/A

iClick Interactive Asia Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marqeta.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group -2.05% -2.80% -1.64% Marqeta -31.31% -20.63% -12.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iClick Interactive Asia Group and Marqeta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Marqeta 1 4 7 0 2.50

iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 336.62%. Marqeta has a consensus target price of $22.90, suggesting a potential upside of 122.76%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Marqeta.

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group beats Marqeta on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices. The company was founded by Wing Hong Hsieh, Ricky Ng, and Jian Tang on February 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

