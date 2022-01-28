Reviewing Rafael (NYSE:RFL) & Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Rafael alerts:

This table compares Rafael and Nam Tai Property’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million 18.61 -$24.54 million ($7.89) -0.45 Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 4.62 $15.69 million $1.03 8.15

Nam Tai Property has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nam Tai Property, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -3,864.53% -50.36% -45.95% Nam Tai Property 32.50% 18.60% 7.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rafael has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rafael and Nam Tai Property, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats Rafael on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.