RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in January

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RMI opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

