RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in January

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE RMI opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $24.24.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
