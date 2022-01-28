RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Stephen Andrew O’neill Purchases 5,000 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 16,557 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $278,323.17.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 127,244 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $752,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

