Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

RVSB remained flat at $$7.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $169.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

