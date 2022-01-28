RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.29. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 167.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

