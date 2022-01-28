Robert Desantis Sells 1,410 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $262.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

