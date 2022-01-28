Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $751.69

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 751.69 ($10.14) and traded as high as GBX 788 ($10.63). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 766 ($10.33), with a volume of 967,389 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($13.15) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £586.87 million and a PE ratio of 32.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 788.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 751.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

