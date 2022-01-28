Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $20.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.62.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,045,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

