Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of RCKTF stock opened at 3.93 on Monday. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1-year low of 2.65 and a 1-year high of 7.53.
About Rock Tech Lithium
Recommended Story: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.