Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $22,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $95.44 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Danske cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

