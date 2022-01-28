Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 21,579 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,579 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

